Richmond faces dangerous heat with some cooling centers available

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents sought relief from soaring temperatures on Thursday as the mercury climbed into the mid-90s on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

With Juneteenth being observed as a federal holiday, cooling options across the city were limited, forcing many to seek alternative ways to escape the dangerous heat.

Richmond City Pools and the Extreme Heat Weather Shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue remained open Thursday as designated cooling centers.

However, the city's social service buildings and libraries were closed for the holiday, though they will be available as cooling centers on select days and times through Labor Day.

The need for cooling centers becomes even more critical next week as Central Virginia faces several days under an excessive heat warning.

These extreme temperatures make staying hydrated and finding shade or shelter not just smart but essential.

Officials urge people to stay indoors or in air-conditioned spaces and to take breaks if they must be outside.

In these high temperatures, heat exhaustion can become a serious concern.

Experts encourage people to seek medical attention if they experience nausea, headache, heavy sweating, dizziness, weakness, muscle cramps, or a rapid heart rate after being in the heat.

While summer is just beginning, it's never too soon to start taking steps to beat the heat.

The city cooling options are:

  • Marshall Plaza
    900 E. Marshall Street
    Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Southside Plaza
    4100 Hull Street Road
    Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Main Library
    101 E. Franklin Street
  • Belmont Library
    3100 Ellwood Avenue
  • Broad Rock Library
    4820 Old Warwick Road
  • East End Library
    1200 N. 25th Street
  • Ginter Park Library
    1200 W. Brook Avenue
  • Hull Street Library
    1400 Hull Street
  • North Avenue Library
    2901 North Avenue
  • West End Library
    5420 Patterson Avenue
  • Westover Hills Library
    1408 Westover Hills Boulevard

List of pools (all operating hours: Monday – Friday, noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon – 7 p.m. 

  • Battery Park Pool
  • 2719 Dupont Circle
  • Blackwell Pool
    238 E. 14th Street
  • Fairmont Pool
    2000 U Street
  • Hotchkiss Field Pool
    701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard
  • Powhatan Pool
    1000 Apperson Street
  • Randolph Pool
    1507 Grayland Avenue
  • Woodville Pool
    2305 Fairfield Avenue

Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter

  • Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue

Pets, except for service animals, are not permitted at any location.

