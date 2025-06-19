Richmond faces dangerous heat with some cooling centers available

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents sought relief from soaring temperatures on Thursday as the mercury climbed into the mid-90s on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

With Juneteenth being observed as a federal holiday, cooling options across the city were limited, forcing many to seek alternative ways to escape the dangerous heat.

Richmond City Pools and the Extreme Heat Weather Shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue remained open Thursday as designated cooling centers.

However, the city's social service buildings and libraries were closed for the holiday, though they will be available as cooling centers on select days and times through Labor Day.

The need for cooling centers becomes even more critical next week as Central Virginia faces several days under an excessive heat warning.

These extreme temperatures make staying hydrated and finding shade or shelter not just smart but essential.

Officials urge people to stay indoors or in air-conditioned spaces and to take breaks if they must be outside.

In these high temperatures, heat exhaustion can become a serious concern.

Experts encourage people to seek medical attention if they experience nausea, headache, heavy sweating, dizziness, weakness, muscle cramps, or a rapid heart rate after being in the heat.

While summer is just beginning, it's never too soon to start taking steps to beat the heat.

The city cooling options are:

Marshall Plaza

900 E. Marshall Street

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



900 E. Marshall Street Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Southside Plaza

4100 Hull Street Road

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



4100 Hull Street Road Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Main Library

101 E. Franklin Street



101 E. Franklin Street Belmont Library

3100 Ellwood Avenue



3100 Ellwood Avenue Broad Rock Library

4820 Old Warwick Road



4820 Old Warwick Road East End Library

1200 N. 25th Street



1200 N. 25th Street Ginter Park Library

1200 W. Brook Avenue



1200 W. Brook Avenue Hull Street Library

1400 Hull Street



1400 Hull Street North Avenue Library

2901 North Avenue



2901 North Avenue West End Library

5420 Patterson Avenue



5420 Patterson Avenue Westover Hills Library

1408 Westover Hills Boulevard

List of pools (all operating hours: Monday – Friday, noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon – 7 p.m.



Battery Park Pool

2719 Dupont Circle



Blackwell Pool

238 E. 14th Street



238 E. 14th Street Fairmont Pool

2000 U Street



2000 U Street Hotchkiss Field Pool

701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard



701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard Powhatan Pool

1000 Apperson Street



1000 Apperson Street Randolph Pool

1507 Grayland Avenue



1507 Grayland Avenue Woodville Pool

2305 Fairfield Avenue

Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter



Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1900 Chamberlayne Avenue

Pets, except for service animals, are not permitted at any location.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.