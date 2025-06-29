Virginia woman fights addiction stigma after losing twin: 'Helping save others is what he wants'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Organizations across Central Virginia gathered Sunday at Fort Clifton Park in Colonial Heights to combat the stigma surrounding substance abuse. The event was inspired by one woman's personal loss and her mission to help others.

Jill Cichowicz organized the resource fair after losing her twin brother, Scott Zebrowski, to fentanyl in 2017. The event brought together local organizations to provide resources and support for families affected by addiction.

"It's an uncomfortable conversation to address and to talk about fentanyl and the things that are affecting our community right now," Cichowicz said.

Cichowicz explained that her brother's addiction began with a prescription for OxyContin following an injury. When that prescription ended, he turned to a pill from a friend that he thought was safe but turned out to be fentanyl.

"Our family knew of his struggles. We felt like we were alone. There was so much stigma and shame surrounding the disease of addiction, and we didn't know how to help him," she said.

Now, Cichowicz honors her brother's memory by coordinating resource fairs across Virginia. The Colonial Heights event provided families with access to professional advice and resources to help navigate the challenges of substance abuse.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing warning signs of addiction.

"Understanding the signs is crucial. When someone pulls away from their friends and activities they love and starts isolating, those are signs that someone could be battling addiction," she explained.

The event aimed to encourage open conversations about addiction and provide support for those affected. Cichowicz believes sharing her family's story can help others facing similar struggles.

"Getting to talk about Scott and to show that, yes, this did happen to our family, and it hurt us deeply. We believe that sharing our story and helping save others is what he wants," Cichowicz said.

Through her nonprofit organization created in Scott's honor, Cichowicz continues her mission to end the stigma surrounding addiction. Click here for more information.

"Be that mentor and friend to your child or loved one who might be struggling, so they don't feel alone and isolated," she emphasized.

