Outdoor workers deal with extreme heat in Richmond: 'It's like a desert'

RICHMOND, Va. — As temperatures climb into the triple digits in much of Central Virginia, outdoor workers face particularly challenging conditions.

Jesus Lopez, a construction worker, shared his experience: “It’s terrible, man. Very hot,” he said.

For others like Dominique Shelton, who works in lawn care, the heat feels unbearable. “It's like a desert; it's taking everything from you,” he explained.

The heat poses serious risks, including heat exhaustion.

“The sun is taking the energy from you every day,” Shelton expressed.

Shelton mentioned the difficult choices faced by workers, stating, “We out here working, man. We still got to provide for our families,” and emphasized the importance of perseverance: “We’re out here just trying to make it at the end of the day.”

While the weather has not halted outdoor work, it has prompted many to take necessary precautions. Lopez said he packs a cooler.

“Plenty of water, energy drinks.” Shelton echoed this, saying, “Something with electrolytes in it, like Gatorade.”

The American Red Cross warns that extreme heat can affect anyone. Staying hydrated is crucial. They recommend drinking water hourly, even if you’re not thirsty, while also avoiding sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic beverages. Staying indoors or visiting air-conditioned public spaces are also effective strategies.

To help residents during this heat wave, the cities of Petersburg and Richmond are offering several cooling options. In Richmond, cooling spots include public pools, libraries, the Salvation Army shelter on Chamberlayne, the Southside Social Services building, and facilities across from City Hall. In Petersburg, the Transit Station on West Washington Street is serving as a cooling center.

People are also encouraged to cool off by taking cold showers, using wet towels, or heading to a local pool.

The cooling spots provided by Richmond and Petersburg will be open daily through Labor Day. For a complete list of venues where you can stay cool, click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube