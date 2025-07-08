Richmond making progress on fixing issues that led to January water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s Director of Public Utilities reported that the city has completed 82% of the corrective actions recommended by the Virginia Department of Health to improve the water treatment plant.

“We're readily progressing on that,” stating they are on track to complete the remaining actions by October deadlines," DPU Director Scott Morris said.

The city was given 230 recommendations by the Virginia Department of Health, following the failures that contributed to a regional water crisis in January. Corrective actions taken so far include regular testing of backup systems, updating operating procedures, and revising the capital improvement plan.

Additionally, the city has paid more than $6,800 in civil penalties for failing to meet required safety standards.

City council members praised Morris for his efforts since assuming the role following January’s crisis. City Council President Cynthia Newbille said, “I appreciate the progress we’re making in response to those citations, so we can put that in our rear-view mirror and continue to move forward.”

“It’s very impressive with the procedure changes, the staffing changes, the training changes," council member Andrew Breton said.

Some council members stated they hope compliance will help rebuild trust and enhance regional collaboration. Neighboring localities have been advocating for more oversight through the creation of a regional water advisory board.

“I’m interested in regional conversations and trying to strengthen our combined water utilities," council member Katherine Jordan said.

The city did not publicly discuss the potential for that type of collaboration Monday night, but they consulted with attorneys on the matter in a closed session. The council also reviewed findings from an audit on improvements needed in the city’s emergency preparedness plans.

Director Morris stated that over 71% of the city’s water meters are outdated. The city has replaced 10,000 meters so far but has 41,000 left to replace, according to Morris. CBS 6 is awaiting responses from the city regarding whether the outdated meters are impacting water bills.

