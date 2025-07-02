RICHMOND, Va. — A massive three-alarm fire in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom last week was caused by discarded cigarette butts, a city spokesperson told CBS 6.

The fire, which started at 1712 E. Main Street around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, was caused by cigarette butts thrown in a flower pot full of other cigarette butts on a back porch, according to a member of Richmond's Office of Strategic Communications. CBS 6 has learned that it happened on the deck of the apartments above The Daily Menu restaurant.

The fire tore though multiple buildings, completely destroying The Daily Menu as well as a newlywed couple's apartment. In total, three apartments were impacted, displacing seven people.

The fire marshal has deemed the cause to be accidental, so no charges will be filed.

Clarissa and Kimberly Silcox were in bed Wednesday when they heard four explosions before realizing their building was on fire.

"We were laying down maybe 30 minutes and all of a sudden we heard four explosions," Clarissa Silcox said.

Kimberly looked outside to investigate the commotion.

"I saw all these people standing over there with their cameras staring like this. And I was like, 'What the hell?'" Kimberly said.

"And so she looked up and saw bunch of smoke and then she yelled to me, 'Run! Get downstairs! Run!'" Clarissa said.

The couple escaped with only the clothes they were wearing and their dog as flames quickly engulfed their home.

"We're just glad we made it out alive," Clarissa said.

Lance Nelson, owner of The Daily Menu, was out of town when he got the call Wednesday that flames were engulfing the building that houses his restaurant.

Unable to return immediately, he turned to his security cameras and watched as smoke poured in and the ceiling collapsed under the weight of water being pumped in by firefighters battling the blaze in the apartments above.

“It’s much like looking at your child in the ocean, and you can't get out there to save them,” Nelson said. “All the work I put in here, gone in one day.”

