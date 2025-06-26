Newlyweds lose home in Shockoe Bottom fire, escape with only clothes on their backs: 'We're still standing'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond couple who married just months ago narrowly escaped a devastating fire that destroyed their new apartment and several businesses in Shockoe Bottom.

Clarissa and Kimberly Silcox were in bed Wednesday when they heard four explosions before realizing their building was on fire.

"We were laying down maybe 30 minutes and all of a sudden we heard four explosions," Clarissa Silcox said.

Kimberly looked outside to investigate the commotion.

"I saw all these people standing over there with their cameras staring like this. And I was like what the hell?" Kimberly said.

"And so she looked up and saw bunch of smoke and then she yelled to me, 'Run! Get Downstairs! Run!'" Clarissa said.

The couple escaped with only the clothes they were wearing and their dog as flames quickly engulfed their home.

"We're just glad we made it out alive," Clarissa said.

The fire significantly damaged three restaurants and three apartment units in Shockoe Bottom, including the apartment the Silcoxes had just moved into.

"Signed the lease on Monday, before the Friday that we moved in... just paid the deposit and everything," Kimberly said.

The building is now unrecognizable, with their belongings completely destroyed.

"The whole rooms are gone, they're just not there anymore," Kimberly said.

"At this point we've lost everything. There's nothing that's salvageable really," Clarissa said.

Richmond's fire department responded quickly, potentially preventing the fire from consuming an entire block.

"We're so grateful for the Richmond Fire Department because they were here so fast," Clarissa said.

On Thursday, Police Chief Rick Edwards commended the efforts of the fire department as they continue to investigate the cause.

"The building that the restaurant was in, was the one that was involved, but at the cause of the fire being in the restaurant we still don't know," said Rodney Epps, Acting Deputy Chief.

Despite losing everything, the couple says their faith in community has been restored through the support they've received.

"Our landlord just gave us back our security deposit and the first month's rent, which we're grateful to her for. She had no obligation to do that," Kimberly said.

"We just count and think for all the people we have to grateful for, that we've got the support of the community and the Red Cross and that we've got a GoFundMe and that we have great employers that are helping us and that we had a roof over our head and that we're still standing," Kimberly said.

The newlyweds remain committed to their vows despite the devastation.

"That's our vows are to make it through everything. As strong and united as we are now, with this tragedy is going to make us even stronger," Kimberly said.

Richmond fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

