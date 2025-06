RICHMOND, Va. — A fire at 1700 E Main Street in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and firefighters are on the scene, according to the Virginia State Capitol Alert Network. The area should be avoided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

