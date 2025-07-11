Recreational swimming advisory issued after lightning strike causes sewage treatment issues in Tappahannock

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — A recreational swimming advisory has been issued for Hoskins Creek and the Rappahannock River in Tappahannock from the Downing Bridge extending along the shoreline downstream to Wares Wharf.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the advisory is issued out of an abundance of caution after a lightning strike on Wednesday caused an equipment failure and approximately 400,000 gallons of partially treated sewage was discharged from the Town of Tappahannock wastewater treatment plant into Hoskins Creek.

"For the safety of people and pets, Three Rivers Health District is advising that recreational water activities, such as swimming and wading, be avoided in this area of the waterways," a news release from VDH says.

The release said that partially treated sewage is continuing to discharge from the plant.

"The partially treated sewage is still being processed and filtered at the wastewater plant but is not undergoing final disinfection which could increase the likelihood of bacteria presence in the advisory area. The town does have a contingency plan in place to use other methods of final disinfection which will begin in the afternoon of July 10, and will continue to sample the treated sewage from the outfall to Hoskins Creek for the presence of bacteria."

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

VDH said there is no impact on the drinking water at this time.

To prevent recreational water illnesses due to sewage release events, people should:



Avoid contact with any area of the waterbody of Hoskins Creek and its opening to the Rappahannock River in Tappahannock and the shoreline downstream to Wares Wharf and observe advisory signage posted at waterbody access points

Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul or chemical odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.

Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.

Rinse or wash items that come into contact with the water, including clothing, fishing gear, life vests, ropes and paddles.

Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.

