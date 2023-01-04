Sex offender who helped girls' basketball team to face more criminal charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The convicted sex offender who traveled with and helped the Thomas Dale High School girls' basketball team now faces new criminal charges.

Isaac T. Outten, 43, turned himself in to law enforcement in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Outten was wanted on one felony count of failure to register with the state’s sex offender and crimes against minors registry after the CBS 6 Problem Solvers received a tip that he had been helping the girls' basketball team during recent games and practices. His wife was an assistant coach on the team.

WTVR

On Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield Police confirmed it had obtained six new warrants for Outten.

Each of the six sex offenders on school property charges represented a time when Outten attended a game at the school, a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Outten was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting three teenage girls at a residential youth treatment center in Philadelphia where he was a staff member.

Prosecutors said that Outten "lured the girls to the basement for sex and forced them to take naked photos of themselves with his iPhone," according to court documents obtained by the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. The documents indicated he told a 15-year-old victim that he would give her money to buy milk and diapers for her baby.

Outten was registered as a sex offender in Pennsylvania, but that state’s sex offender registry listed him as homeless in Philadelphia. Outten actually lived in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Pennsylvania authorities contacted Virginia State Police in June 2021 and them Outten would be moving to Henrico County.

WTVR

But a short time later, state police were told that Outten had re-registered with the Pennsylvania registry.

A state police spokesperson said that effectively ended its involvement in tracking him, and said that Outten has re-registered in Pennsylvania multiple times since then.

The Problem Solvers confirmed Outten's wife is an assistant coach at Thomas Dale and that Outten has been spotted near the bench during games. He recently traveled with the team to a tournament in Tennessee where he helped during two team practices.

In a statement to parents, Thomas Dale principal Dr. Anthony McLaurin said the school was working with state police, Chesterfield Police, and Chesterfield Child Protective Services. He also said Outten’s wife, Tanya, would no longer be an assistant coach for the team.

"I learned late [Monday] night that the spouse of an assistant girls' basketball coach is a registered sex offender in another state. This came to light when the school division was contacted by a WTVR news reporter, and we immediately began an investigation," McLaurin said in the statement. "I know this is troublesome information, and I want to be as transparent as possible about the situation. This is the information I have at this time."

One of the charges Outten pleaded guilty to was statutory sexual assault.

While that charge carried a penalty of up to 20 years behind bars, it was unclear what Outten was ultimately sentenced to or if he served any prison time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.