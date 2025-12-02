Former Truist employee gets 2 years in prison for stealing $200K, faking own death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Truist Bank employee from Chesterfield County was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $200,000 from customer accounts and faking her own death.

Ahshah Dior Martin, 35, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to the elaborate scheme that targeted at least 70 accounts belonging to individual customers, churches, a children’s museum, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and the North Carolina Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, according to court documents.

Richmond BizSense Ahshah Dior Martin (from social media postings)

"In 2023, Martin began improperly using her access to Truist computer systems to gather Truist account holders’ banking information. Then, she initiated fraudulent debits and withdrawals from these accounts for her own benefit," a statement from the United States Attorney's Office read. "Martin spent stolen funds on cosmetic products, clothing, travel expenses, dining, and at a hookah bar."

Truist fired Martin in April 2024, but Martin refused to return her laptop, they said.

"In response to an email from Truist asking for the computer, Martin responded, 'Sorry to inform you, she has passed away,'" the statement continued.

Prosecutors had requested a 33-month prison sentence, while Martin's defense team argued for two years of home confinement instead.

During sentencing, the judge said he hoped Martin's punishment would be severe enough to teach her a long-term lesson.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

