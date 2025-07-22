Ex-Truist employee stole $195,000 from accounts, faked her own death to avoid arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Truist Financial employee from Chesterfield County faces up to 30 years in prison after she stole $195,000 from at least 70 Truist accounts. Ahshah Dior Martin, 35, pled guilty to embezzling funds and making false statements.

Martin stole money from accounts belonging to individual customers, churches, a children’s museum, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and the North Carolina Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, according to court documents.

"In 2023, Martin began improperly using her access to Truist computer systems to gather Truist account holders’ banking information. Then, she initiated fraudulent debits and withdrawals from these accounts for her own benefit," a statement from the United States Attorney's Office read. "Martin spent stolen funds on cosmetic products, clothing, travel expenses, dining, and at a hookah bar."

Truist fired Martin in April 2024, but Martin refused to return her laptop, they said.

"In response to an email from Truist asking for the computer, Martin responded, 'Sorry to inform you, she has passed away,'" the statement continued.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.