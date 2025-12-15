How Petersburg schools are combatting chronic absenteeism: 'We need students here every day'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg High School recently claimed a traveling trophy for the highest decrease in chronic absenteeism in the district for the second month in a row, part of a division-wide initiative to improve student attendance.

"This was a vision of ours last year where we wanted to celebrate each school for making strides around chronic absenteeism or decreasing chronic absenteeism," said Yozmin Gay, Petersburg Schools Chief of Staff.

WTVR Yozmin Gay

The initiative addresses a significant challenge facing schools nationwide. When a student misses 10% or more of the academic year for any reason, it is considered chronic absenteeism.

Gay said the division has made substantial progress, ending last year at almost 38% chronic absenteeism and currently sitting almost 10% down from that number.

While the decrease is significant when comparing November this year to November last year, Assistant Superintendent Torrey Manson said their ultimate goal is to drop 3% overall when adding up the entire school year.

"We're talking attendance and chronic obstacles from pre-K through 12. We're putting a laser beam focus on each and every school," Manson said.

The division is implementing a multi-level approach that includes creating an attendance task force, establishing a rewards system and building better relationships with parents.

"People of all different perspectives from our community members, our parents, our students, our division leaders, our teachers, had an opportunity to bring their perspective from their lens," Gay said.

The division has also acquired parent liaisons specifically focused on bridging the gap between home and family.

"If your class has the best attendance for this month, there's a reward given, maybe an ice cream party, maybe like a little social dance," Manson said. "We need students here every day. So we want to foster a relationship with our parents and our students so that we can make learning fun for students."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.