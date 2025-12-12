Fourth woman sues Richmond breast surgeon, alleging procedures beyond scope of practice

RICHMOND, Va. — A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Sasa Espino, a former Richmond-area breast surgeon, and the hospital where she performed operations, alleging the surgeon violated the standard of care by performing multiple surgeries beyond her scope of practice and training.

The new lawsuit, filed in federal court against Espino, the Richmond Breast Center, and Chippenham and Johnston Willis Hospitals, claims the surgeon's procedures on a North Carolina woman left her with "severe and permanent injuries."

Among the patient’s surgeries with Espino: a risk-reducing mastectomy with implant reconstruction, liposuction, at least four fat grafting procedures, a right breast capsulectomy, a bilateral breast reconstruction revision, a breast hematoma evacuation, and a hip-to-hip excision of the patient's lower abdomen, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states Espino obtained insurance authorization for the abdomen procedure by claiming the patient suffered from a "malignant neoplasm" of abdominal tissue, even though there was no pathology or other test result suggesting malignancy. According to the National Cancer Institute, malignant is a term used to describe cancer.

The patient's lawyer, Rand Robins with Lantz & Robins, P.C., claims in the lawsuit that Espino performed surgical procedures beyond the scope of her practice and training. The lawsuit states Espino was not a board-certified reconstructive and plastic surgeon and had not completed a fellowship program in reconstructive and plastic surgery accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

According to the Virginia Board of Medicine, Espino completed a general surgery residency at VCU in 2016 and a breast surgical oncology fellowship at Northwestern in 2017.

Previous lawsuits against Espino

This marks the fourth lawsuit filed against the surgeon. Mandy Moore's $25 million lawsuit alleges Espino performed an unnecessary double mastectomy with breast reconstruction that has been life-altering.

"Shame on you, shame on you, I can't even cry anymore because I am just so mad," Moore said.

Woman claims Virginia breast surgeon performed 'unnecessary' surgery. Files $25 million lawsuit.

Audrey Andrews' lawsuit alleges Espino performed a complex breast reconstruction surgery called a latissimus dorsi flap that another doctor said left her with a "severe deformity." That doctor wrote the surgery performed by Espino "was not consistent with the standard of care."

"She shouldn't be allowed to do what she is doing, what she did to me," Andrews said.

Cancer survivor sues surgeon over breast reconstruction: 'It was done terribly'

In this latest lawsuit, Moore, and Andrews’ lawsuits, the women claim CJW hospitals negligently credentialed Espino to perform breast reconstruction procedures in its operating rooms, even though they knew or should have known she was performing procedures beyond the scope of her practice and training or that she was not qualified to perform.

Hospital and surgeon responses

Espino left the Richmond Breast Center at the end of 2024. She has not responded to attempts for contact, but attorney Elizabeth Papoulakos with Harman Claytor Corrigan and Wellman replied on her behalf, saying Espino was trained in breast reconstruction during her fellowship at Northwestern.

The Director of Media Relations for HCA Healthcare's Capital Division, Wes Hester, previously sent us the following statement:

"Dr. Sasa Espino was previously credentialed by Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals to perform breast reconstruction surgeries. Dr. Espino’s request for privileges was carefully reviewed by a Credentials Committee and Medical Executive Committee. These committees evaluate many factors including the provider’s formal training, certifications, licenses, and past surgical experience—including procedures performed during residency, fellowship, and at other facilities. The committees also review case logs and other documentation to ensure the provider has demonstrated competency in the requested procedure. Our hospital providers are continuously evaluated through an ongoing professional practice review to maintain high standards of care."

We asked Papoulakos about this fourth lawsuit and she sent us the following statement:

"We are familiar with this matter, as counsel for Ms. McKee previously provided us with a courtesy copy of the Complaint. On behalf of Dr. Espino and Richmond Breast Center, we are in the process of reviewing and assessing the allegations. As litigation is pending, we are unable to comment on the specific allegations. As discussed previously, however, Richmond Breast Center and Dr. Espino take the concerns of their patient very seriously. To that end, we have initiated a productive dialogue with the involved lawyers to understand the concerns and related claims more fully.”

Ahead in the coming weeks, CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit will talk to another former patient of Doctor Espino who is suing her, and dive deeper into her training.

Watch Melissa Hipolit's reporting on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. Have something for Melissa to investigate? Email her.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Watch Melissa Hipolit's reporting on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. Have something for Melissa to investigate? Email her.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.