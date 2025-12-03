Another cancer survivor sues Virginia surgeon over breast reconstruction: 'It was done terribly'

RICHMOND, Va. — When Audrey Andrews received news that she had breast cancer in the fall of 2022, the room went dark.

"When I got the results I couldn't hear anything, I couldn't see anything, I couldn't breathe, so that is where we started," Andrews said.

The diagnosis devastated the Powhatan nurse.

The very next month she had both breasts removed and expanders placed for later reconstruction.

"Cancer free, hallelujah," Andrews said about her current condition.

But she wanted her breasts to look "normal" again to regain confidence.

"Okay. Cancer is gone, I am healing, but it's not a normal person's body, and you want to be normal," she said.

So, on August 22, 2023, at a doctor's recommendation, Andrews went to the Richmond Breast Center.

That's where she met breast surgeon Sasa Grae Espino.

"Dr. Espino said, 'I'm just going to move some tissue from under your arm over here' and I'm like 'OK,'" Andrews said.

Her lawsuit says Espino scheduled her for a muscle-sparing latissimus dorsi flap surgery with expander placement.

The surgery took place January 4, 2024 at Chippenham- Johnston Willis Medical Center.

Andrews says soon after she noticed something was wrong.

"There was a lump underneath my arm the size of a softball that shouldn't have been there. I don't know why it was there," Andrews said.

In July 2024, Andrews sought a second opinion with Richmond Plastic Surgeons.

According to a $5 million lawsuit filed by Andrews, a doctor there found her right breast had a "severe deformity" and that the surgery performed by Espino "was not consistent with the standard of care."

Andrews’ lawyer, Peter Anderson with the Rawls Law Group, said Espino never should have operated on his client.

"We have a client that trusted a doctor, and the doctor broke that trust," Anderson said.

Andrews' lawsuit states the hospital knew or should have known that Dr. Espino was not qualified to perform complex breast reconstruction procedures such as lat flap surgeries.

Andrews is the second woman CBS 6 has reported on who filed a lawsuit against Espino this year.

Mandy Moore filed a $25 million lawsuit alleging Espino performed an "unnecessary" double mastectomy with breast reconstruction that has been life-altering.

We shared Andrews' medical records with Dr. Lewis Ladocsi, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richmond Plastic Surgeons, who performs breast reconstruction surgeries.

"It is a properly applied operation, but it was done terribly," Dr. Ladocsi said. "She ended up leaving a block of tissue underneath the patient's underarm, instead of over here, where the breast is supposed to be."

The American Cancer Society states it is best to find an experienced board-certified plastic surgeon for breast reconstruction.

"The patients have to look for plastic surgeons when they have reconstruction of any sort, and they have to look for the interlocking arcs of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons on the doctor's business cards or logo or websites," Ladocsi said.

According to the Virginia Board of Medicine, Espino completed a general surgery residency at VCU in 2016 and a breast surgical oncology fellowship at Northwestern in 2017.

Andrews' lawsuit alleges the Richmond Breast Center and HCA promoted Espino to the public as a surgeon who was qualified to perform complex breast reconstruction surgeries.

She appeared on WTVR back in 2019.

"I want patients to look in the mirror and be happy with who they are and happy with what they look like in 5 years 10 years, 15 years," Espino said during that appearance.

"She shouldn’t be allowed to do what she is doing, what she did to me," Andrews said.

Andrews ended up having two additional surgeries to remove the lump and repair her breast.

Now she says she wants Espino and the other defendants held accountable.

"I'm a medical professional, I should have researched more," Andrews told CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit.

"Have you forgiven yourself?" Hipolit asked.

"I don't know. I'm working on it," Andrews replied while tearing up.

Dr. Espino left the Richmond Breast Center at the end of 2024.

She has not responded to CBS 6's attempts to contact her, but a lawyer did reply on her behalf, saying Espino was trained in breast reconstruction during her fellowship at Northwestern.

Wes Hester, a spokesperson for HCA Healthcare's Capital Division, said that Espino "was previously credentialed by Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals to perform breast reconstruction surgeries" after careful review by credentials and medical executive committees.

In the weeks ahead, we'll explore Dr. Espino's training and hear from a third patient suing the doctor.



