Breast center and surgeon deny allegations in $25M lawsuit alleging 'unnecessary' mastectomy with implants

RICHMOND, Va. — The surgeon and breast center at the center of a $25 million medical malpractice lawsuit have filed answers to the lawsuit denying any wrongdoing and requesting a jury trial.

Dr. Sasa Grae Espino and the Richmond Breast Center filed legal responses to Mandy Moore's claims late last week, denying allegations that Espino performed an unnecessary double mastectomy with breast reconstruction that has been life-altering for Moore.

"I can't even cry anymore because I am just so mad," Moore said in an interview with CBS 6 about her lawsuit.

Espino denies that she "breached the standard of care in any manner causing harm or injury to Moore” in her legal response.

She also denies that she "used coercive fear tactics or fraudulently deceived Moore in any manner."

Moore's lawsuit claims Espino acted "in violation of the standard of care" and alleges that if it wasn't for Espino and a nurse practitioner's alleged "deception," Moore would never have undergone the procedure.

"Did you feel like if I don't get this done, I will get breast cancer?” CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit asked Moore.

"Absolutely because that is what they told me and I believed every word that they said," Moore replied.

Espino also denies in her answer that her departure from the Richmond Breast Center in December 2024 was abrupt. She states that she was "qualified, credentialed and practiced as an oncoplastic breast surgeon," adding that her practice included "implant reconstruction procedures following medically necessary mastectomies."

Moore's lawsuit claims Espino was not professionally qualified to perform reconstructive and plastic surgery.

The Richmond Breast Center "denies that they or any of their employees or agents breached the standard of care in any manner causing harm or injury to" Moore.

Both Espino and the Richmond Breast Center are demanding a trial by jury. They're also requesting the fraudulent deception portion of Moore's lawsuit be dismissed, arguing it lacks factual allegations.

We tried to reach out to Espino prior to our original story about Moore’s lawsuit aired, but a lawyer responded requesting that we cease any further contact with Espino and direct all future correspondence to her office.

