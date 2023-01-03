Police search for sex offender seen with Virginia high school girls' basketball team

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are searching for a convicted sex offender after the CBS 6 Problem Solvers were tipped off that the man had been helping the Thomas Dale High School varsity girls’ basketball team during recent games and practices.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Isaac T. Outten.

Outten, 43, is wanted on one felony count of failure to register with the state’s sex offender and crimes against minors registry.

Police also plan to charge him with failing to register his car, which is another requirement of being a sex offender.

Additional charges are pending, according to a state police spokeswoman.

Outten has not been located as of Tuesday afternoon and Virginia State Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tipsters can also dial #77 on a cell phone.

Outten was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting three teenage girls at a residential youth treatment center in Philadelphia.

He is currently registered as a sex offender in Pennsylvania, but that state’s sex offender registry listed him as homeless in Philadelphia.

Outten actually lives in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

The Problem Solvers confirmed his wife is an assistant coach at Thomas Dale and that Outten has been spotted at games.

He recently traveled with the team to a tournament in Tennessee where he helped during two team practices.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Public Schools after being contacted by a concerned citizen.

In a statement to parents, Thomas Dale principal Dr. Anthony McLaurin said the school was working with state police, Chesterfield Police, and Chesterfield Child Protective Services. He also said Outten’s wife, Tanya, would no longer be an assistant coach for the team.

"I learned late [Monday] night that the spouse of an assistant girls' basketball coach is a registered sex offender in another state. This came to light when the school division was contacted by a WTVR news reporter, and we immediately began an investigation," McLaurin said in the statement. "I know this is troublesome information, and I want to be as transparent as possible about the situation. This is the information I have at this time."

One of the charges Outten pleaded guilty to was statutory sexual assault.

While that charge carried a penalty of up to 20 years behind bars, it was unclear what Outten was ultimately sentenced to or if he served any prison time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.