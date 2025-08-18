Chesterfield schools implement new weapons scanners as students return to class

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County schools have implemented new weapons detection technology as sixth and ninth graders returned to their buildings for the new school year.

The OpenGate weapon scanners use advanced technology that goes beyond traditional metal detectors, measuring and scanning specifically for weapons while allowing most school-appropriate items to pass through without triggering an alert. The systems flash from green to red to indicate when a potential prohibited object has been detected.

This marks the first time Chesterfield schools have installed such technology, following several incidents during the previous school year when students brought weapons into school buildings, including a stabbing at Meadowbrook High School in October.

"Safety and security is paramount number one priority I would think at every school. I can say for sure here at Midlothian High School," said Midlothian High School principal Shawn Able.

John Phillips, with the Department of Constituent Services and Student Leadership, explained the reasoning behind selecting this particular system.

"The lack of, you know, intimidation factor and impact socially emotionally on the students as they were going through it, and ultimately, that was one of the reasons that, or some of the reasons that we landed on that system," Phillips said.

Parents have shared mixed reactions on social media regarding the new security measures.

Susan Braun expressed support while acknowledging the unfortunate necessity, writing, "sad, we have to resort to them, but safety first."

Another parent, Melaney Roberts, raised concerns about potential logistical issues: "I'm cool with the detectors. What's not cool is the line of students waiting to get inside because there's no system in place to get all of the kids into the building with these. It's always chaos the first week or two of school."

Both Richmond and Henrico middle and high schools already have similar open gate scanners in place.

Students in those districts are likely familiar with the technology, as it was implemented during the previous school year.

