Kings Dominion explains Halloween Haunt pricing change amid pass holder backlash

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion season pass holders are expressing frustration after the Virginia amusement park announced a new policy requiring additional payment for access to popular Halloween attractions.

The park's August 11 Facebook post introduced the "Haunted Attractions Pass," describing it as a "brand-new way to experience our most haunting attractions." This pass is now required for entry to the park's popular Haunted Mazes during the annual Halloween Haunt event.

"This exclusive upgrade is required for Haunted Maze entry at select parks, ensuring each Haunted Maze is the premium, exclusive adventure that devoted fright-seekers have been craving," the park announced. "With this upgrade, you'll enjoy a more intimate and intensely terrifying experience than ever before."

While season pass holders can still enter the park during Halloween Haunt, many have voiced their displeasure about the additional costs to access what was previously included in their passes.

"Charging more for the same old same old is WILD," Elora Chapman posted on the park's Facebook page.

"Loving your bait and switch approach this year," Eric Brugger wrote. "Season pass holders already paid for this Haunted Attractions Pass, specifically the pass holders who paid for select tiers of pass that include Haunt. I think you should honor that."

"To say the Haunt is still included JUST because you're allowed admission into the park and can access the public areas such as the Scare Zones and live shows but not allow access to the mazes and such is insane," Katie Danielle Marquis added. "Don't advertise that the Haunt is included when the main part is a separate price."

When asked to respond to the feedback surrounding the changes, park spokesperson Sydney Snow defended the decision.

"We're constantly evolving to improve guest experiences and as a result, our event programming is subject to change without notice," Snow said. "For Halloween Haunt this programming change allows us to better manage guest flow and enhance the maze experience."

Park visitors can still access scare zones, live shows, and rides without the added expense. However, the haunted mazes now require the separate Haunted Attractions Pass.

According to the Kings Dominion website, a ticket plus haunted attractions pass costs $49. Season pass holders who need to purchase the Haunted Attractions Pass can expect to pay an extra $10.

Halloween Haunt runs September 18 thru November 2.

Kings Dominion created a Frequently Asked Questions page to help address the situation.



