Ride with Geo race honors Richmond teen's BMX legacy and mentorship

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens gathered Sunday afternoon for the annual Ride with Geo race in Richmond, honoring the memory of Geo Morton, a beloved member of the local BMX community who died in 2023

The Armstrong High School student was killed in August 2023 while riding his bike home from working at a Wendy's restaurant. Police said a teen in a stolen car, who was being chased by police, fatally struck Morton along Williamsburg Road in Richmond.

The event included Geo's mother and sister, who watched as racers paid tribute with a silent parade lap around the track.

"We're proud to honor him every year for the legacy he left behind, helping young kids become better riders," organizers said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.