Ride with Geo race honors Richmond teen's BMX legacy and mentorship

Family members joined dozens of supporters as racers performed a silent parade lap in tribute to 17-year-old Geo Morton's lasting impact
Richmond's BMX community gathered for the annual Ride with Geo race honoring 17-year-old Geo Morton, who was killed in 2023 but remembered for mentoring young riders.
Ride for Geo
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens gathered Sunday afternoon for the annual Ride with Geo race in Richmond, honoring the memory of Geo Morton, a beloved member of the local BMX community who died in 2023

The Armstrong High School student was killed in August 2023 while riding his bike home from working at a Wendy's restaurant. Police said a teen in a stolen car, who was being chased by police, fatally struck Morton along Williamsburg Road in Richmond.

The event included Geo's mother and sister, who watched as racers paid tribute with a silent parade lap around the track.

"We're proud to honor him every year for the legacy he left behind, helping young kids become better riders," organizers said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

