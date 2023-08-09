Rising high school senior dies in Henrico crash: 'He did everything to make sure his family was okay'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The family of 17-year-old Geormond “Geo” Morton is shocked and heartbroken after learning early Tuesday morning that their teenager was killed while riding his bike home from work Monday night.

The family later learned from Henrico Police that the accident that killed Morton was allegedly caused by a teenagerwho police say they were chasing because he carjacked a car minutes prior in the 4300 block of Lakefield Mews Drive.

“If I could do anything to bring him back I would. He was a good brother, uncle, and son. He did everything he could to make sure his family was okay,” Morton's sister Kemmonie Kearney, cried.

The family of Morton described him as one of a kind. They said he was a rising senior at Armstrong High School Senior and on the honor roll.

According to his family, Morton loved riding bikes and playing video games.

Family of Geormond Morton Geo Morton, left

While they said Morton was soft-spoken, they said when he opened up he brought so much joy and laughter into people’s lives. His family said he would often watch his younger sibling when he wasn’t at school or working at Wendy’s.

The family says they are struggling with the fact he was killed just after leaving work when he was on his way home to his family.

“You don’t see too many young men like him,” Morton's uncle, Zayon Robinson said.

The family who was allegedly carjacked by the teen suspect would like to remain anonymous but said they were bringing in their babies bags from the car at their home when the carjacking occurred.

“He just pulled out the gun and told them 'you already know what is' and 'get back,'" the family said.

"He came running in the house. I just didn’t expect anything like this. You have to be aware of your surrounding at all times,” said the family member.

Police say the teen suspect then drove the car and hit Morton at a high speed before then hitting a telephone pole.

Police have charged the teen with a number of charges, including carjacking, use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, felony eluding, and felony murder.

The suspect's name has not been released due to his age.

Anyone looking to donate to the family of Geormond Morton can do so here.

This is a developing story

