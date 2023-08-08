Police: Teen on bike killed when another teen stole a car at gunpoint, sped from officers, and crashed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A teenage cyclist was killed and another teenager was charged with murder after a carjacking and police pursuit in eastern Henrico County.

Neither the victim's nor the suspect's name was released due to their ages. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett both were teenagers.

Henrico Police were called to the 4300 block of Lakefield Mews Drive, at about 10:34 p.m. Monday, to investigate a carjacking.

"Officers spoke with the complainant who stated he was approached by a masked male who brandished a firearm. The suspect then got inside the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Officers were able to locate the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated."

Police said the driver, while speeding down Williamsburg Road, hit a bicyclist from behind before crashing into a utility pole near Williamsburg Road and Millers Lane.

WTVR Williamsburg Road and Millers Lane in Henrico County, Va.





The driver was treated at the hospital and later arrested. He was charged with:

• Carjacking

• Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

• Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

• Felony Eluding

• Felony Murder

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police shared its pursuit policy, which states in part:

INITIATING A PURSUIT

Police Division members shall use professional judgment in determining whether to initiate a pursuit. A pursuit should be initiated only when the officer reasonably believes:

A. The occupant(s) of the vehicle has committed or is attempting to commit, a felony, any firearm-related offense, or any misdemeanor that involves an act of violence against a person

(Shoplifting shall be excluded from this criterion unless it meets I. B or C.); or

B. The occupant(s) of the vehicle is wanted for a violent felony or any firearm-related offense;

or

C. The originating violation before the attempt to perform a traffic stop is reckless driving, and the fleeing vehicle presents an immediate threat of bodily injury or death to any person

Henrico Police said they recovered a gun in the crashed car.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.