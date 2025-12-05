Virginia State Police have responded to 141 crashes statewide since snow started falling

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 141 crashes statewide since midnight Friday.

Snow began falling overnight across much of the state. VSP says 29 of those 141 crashes happened in Central Virginia.

Seven crashes that state police have responded to in Central Virginia had reported injuries.

VSP has also responded to 24 disabled vehicles.

Winter weather was moving through Central Virginia at the time of the crash and much of the area is under a winter weather advisory through Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube