At least 3,000 Richmonders in need can get a free meal on Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. — At least 3,000 Richmonders in need can get a free meal during Bridging RVA's 11th annual Community Christmas Day dinner.

The event is being hosted on Christmas Day at Congregation Beth Ahabah at 1111 West Franklin Street in Richmond from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 11 years,” said Bridging RVA’s Executive Director Lee Ann Sawyer. “We wish the need didn’t exist, but we are so thankful for how the community comes together for this event.”

Anyone in need of a meal or fellowship is welcome to attend. Volunteers will also deliver meals to people in need who cannot attend.

“It takes over 200 volunteers, outreach to social services partners, corporate in-kind donations, and the community’s financial support to bring this tradition to life,” said Sawyer.

The meal includes turkey, sides and dessert.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

