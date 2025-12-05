These roads will be closed for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The 42nd annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade steps off in front of the Science Museum of Virginia at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

There will be multiple road closures and bus reroutes on parade day.

The following road closures are in effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6:



W. Broad Street (Westbound) between N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. & N. 11th Street

W. Broad Street (Eastbound) between N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. & N. Allen Avenue

900 Block Terminal Place

DMV Drive between W. Broad Street & Leigh Street

W. Leigh Street between Hermitage Road & N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

N. Harrison Street between W. Broad Street & Marshall Street

N. Allison Street between W. Broad Street & Grace Street

Lodge Street between W. Broad Street & Marshall Street

E. Marshall Street between N. 3rd Street & 11th Street

E. Clay Street between 10th Street & 11th Street

N. 10th Street between E. Broad Street & Leigh Street

City of Richmond Dominion Energy Christmas Parade 2025 Road Closures

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is open to the public and free for all spectators. For event registration and further information, please visit www.richmondparade.org or tune in to the Christmas Parade exclusively on WTVR CBS 6 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, or watch the rebroadcast from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is Saturday in Richmond

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok