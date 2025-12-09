Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Poppy, beloved pygmy hippo at Metro Richmond Zoo, celebrates 1st birthday

WTVR courtesy of Metro Richmond Zoo
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A very special resident of the Metro Richmond Zoo is celebrating a birthday.

Poppy, the pygmy hippo who quickly garnered national attention after her birth, turned 1 year old on Tuesday. She was born Dec. 9, 2024, to parents Iris and Corwin.

More than 100,000 people from around the world cast a vote to name Poppy in January.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road in Moseley, Virginia.

