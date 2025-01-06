The people have spoken. Now this baby hippo has a name.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 100,000 people from around the world cast a vote to name the baby hippo recently born at the Metro Richmond Zoo. More than half of the voters (55.9%) chose to name the hippo Poppy, according to zoo officials.

"Poppy is the perfect name for this playful, perky, and ever-increasing popular hippo. Her name is a flower just like her mother, Iris," a zoo spokesperson said in a statement. "Princess Poppy is the people’s choice. Poppy won the overall vote, the USA vote, the Virginia vote, and the in-person vote. The popular vote may have been close, but the victory was decisive."

For now, fans of both Iris and Poppy can visit the hippos at the zoo's indoor pool area.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road inMoseley, Virginia.

