Pygmy hippo parents welcome baby girl born at Virginia zoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a baby pygmy hippo.

The yet-to-be named hippo was born December 9 to pygmy hippo parents Iris and Corwin.

"The baby arrived around 4:50 PM while Iris was laboring in the indoor pool. Many keepers were present, and a few zoo guests even witnessed the miraculous birth. The baby’s natural instincts kicked in and she started moving around in the water immediately," a zoo spokesperson said in a statement. "Iris and the baby were shifted into a cozy, hay-bedded enclosure off-exhibit. This gives mom and baby privacy while they bond. Within time, they will move back to the indoor pool area so guests can see the baby. Iris is an experienced mother and very protective of her calf. The calf is nursing and growing quickly."

The couple's third calf now weighs 15 pounds. A fully grown pygmy hippos can weigh up to 600 pounds.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok