They grew up in Gilpin Court. Now, they're hoping to bring Christmas to the kids who live there.

RICHMOND, Va. — Brothers Concerned for Gilpin Court is hosting their annual holiday event this Saturday.

The founders grew up in Gilpin Court and now want to give back to make the community a safer and better place for the kids who live there now.



Edward Mayo and Clarence Wilson recall their childhood in the public housing community as being enchanted.

While they didn’t have much, he said they had their friendships, but they explained a lot has changed.

"Back in our days, getting a lot of toys wasn't gonna happen, but you know, you got that one toy," said Mayo. "Everybody wanted that one toy, the bicycle, the skates, and what we did as friends, you know, we just always enjoyed each other. Now, you know ,with the way things are out here in this world, the kids they are not feeling that way towards each other in these communities."

That’s why the group is hoping to give out as many toys to children in the public housing community as they can this Christmas.

This past weekend, the group hosted a toy drive at Sugars Crab Shack where community members donated dozens of children’s items.

They will then be handed out this Saturday, Dec. 20, during the organization’s holiday event at Carver Elementary School.

Last year, Brothers Concerned for Gilpin provided toys for more than 200 kids, and every child left the event with a bike.

Not only does the event spread the holiday cheer to kids, but Wilson says it also impacts their parents.

"For us to serve meals and and give toys to the kids,it's a burden off of the parents," said Wilson. "So we get a lot of 'atta boys' and a lot of appreciation and thank yous from the parents of this community."

The holiday event kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

If you'd like to donate to help cover the meal or toy costs, the organization's Cash App is $broscfg and the Zelle number is 804-901-9226.

