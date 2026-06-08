The Good News Roundup: A hero mailman, gold medals & sloth-inspired ice cream!

RICHMOND, Va. — Need a quick catch-up on the best things happening in Central Virginia? This week brought plenty of reasons to celebrate.

From neighbors raising over $100,000 for single mothers to a record-breaking donation of period products for local students, Virginians are stepping up to help one another.

Grab a cup of coffee and take a moment to read through the most inspiring and heartwarming local stories CBS 6 covered over the past seven days.

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Beloved Henrico mail carrier returns to his route after beating cancer

🌟 Good News & Community Support

Beloved Henrico mail carrier returns to his route after beating cancer

A heartwarming community moment as neighbors welcomed back their favorite mail carrier, Willie Stone, who returned to his route after a tough battle with cancer.

Meet John: The 6-year-old cancer survivor inspiring Richmond to squeeze out childhood cancer

Six-year-old John beat leukemia and is now serving as the 2026 ambassador for Richmond's Anthem LemonAid campaign, raising money for kids fighting cancer at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Community rallies to support Chesterfield officers after shooting: 'They're part of our family'

The community is showing up in a big way for two wounded Chesterfield officers, filling up blood drives and raising over $60,000 through a GoFundMe to support their recovery.

Richmond nonprofit gets record donation of nearly 200K period products

Sylvia's Sisters received a massive, record-breaking donation of nearly 200,000 period products to help combat period poverty for local students and individuals in need.

Broken Men Foundation celebrates 63 graduates from mentorship program

A fantastic community triumph! 63 young men successfully graduated from the Broken Men Foundation's mentorship program, which focuses on leadership, life skills, and creating a better culture in Richmond.

United Way Women Rise High Tea fundraiser raises over $100,000 for single moms

The community showed up in a big way, raising over $100,000 to provide crucial childcare scholarships and financial support to single mothers pursuing higher education.

Shalom Farms opens doors for fourth annual Richmond open house: 'I've learned so much'

Shalom Farms hosted a free community event to provide fresh, affordable produce, farm tours, and resources to help reduce food insecurity in Richmond.

Henrico teen will defend Special Olympics gold medal in softball this weekend

🏆 Local Triumphs & Sports

Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games bring 1,200-plus 'really excited' athletes to Richmond

More than 1,200 athletes from across Virginia gathered at the University of Richmond to compete, earning hundreds of medals and celebrating ability, joy, and unity.

Henrico teen defends Special Olympics gold medal in softball

An inspiring look at Tristan Brackett, a Henrico teen gearing up to defend his gold medal at the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games.

Matoaca's Kaylee Hodges wins Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year -- again

Matoaca pitcher Kaylee Hodges secured the prestigious Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year after an incredible, undefeated season in the circle.

Arizona Cardinals' Kei'trel Clark returns to Manchester High to host youth football camp

Former Manchester High School standout and current NFL cornerback Kei'trel Clark is returning to his alma mater to host a free football camp focusing on both physical skills and mental health for local youth.

Richmond native Russell Wilson retiring from NFL, joining team at CBS Sports

Richmond's own Russell Wilson is officially hanging up his cleats and transitioning to a new career in broadcasting with CBS Sports.

Call about runaway white horse leads officers to 'very determined' donkey in Virginia

🎡 Local Entertainment & Fun Features

Thousands flock to Ashland Strawberry Faire: 'Always a great experience'

Thousands of families and friends gathered to celebrate community, support local vendors, and raise money for scholarships at the beloved annual Ashland Strawberry Faire.

Richmond chef Evan Campbell opens up about leaving high-pressure kitchens to reinvent his career in food

A great local feature on a Richmond chef who prioritized his well-being, stepping away from the grueling restaurant industry to find joy in private dining, community care, and even a drag persona!

Science Museum of Virginia and Gelati Celesti partner for sloth-themed flavor

A fun, lighthearted feature about a delicious collaboration celebrating the Science Museum's new sloth exhibit with a custom ice cream flavor.

New veteran-owned business The Donut Scoop opens in Chesterfield

A sweet local business feature! A local veteran is bringing a brand new donut and ice cream shop to Chesterfield County.

Call about runaway white horse leads officers to 'very determined' donkey

A hilarious and lighthearted story about local officers responding to a call for a runaway horse, only to find themselves in a standoff with a very stubborn donkey.

Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer council-sponsored day camps

Good news for parents! The local Girl Scouts council is stepping up to offer new day camps to keep kids engaged and active this summer.

How Henrico is working to preserve Civil War history at Deep Bottom Park

📰 Top Feature Stories

How Henrico is working to preserve Civil War history at Deep Bottom Park

A fascinating historical feature detailing the county's efforts to preserve newly discovered Civil War earthworks and history at Deep Bottom Park.

Your pics could represent Virginia in the America 250 time capsule. Here's how.

A cool interactive feature inviting Virginians to submit their own photos to be included in a national time capsule celebrating America's 250th birthday.