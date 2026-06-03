Your photos could represent Virginia in the America 250 time capsule. Here's how.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians across the Commonwealth are invited to submit photos to be considered for the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Photos should represent "the many treasures Virginia has to offer in 2026" and can feature anything, from everyday life to natural landscapes, historic places, community events, local traditions, work or recreation.

Selected photographs will be included in Virginia's submission to the nationwide time capsule.

The photographs representing Virginia in 2026 will be jointly selected by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-VA-01), Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA-02), Bobby Scott (D-VA-03), Jennifer McClellan (D-VA-04), John McGuire (R-VA-05), Ben Cline (R-VA-06), Eugene Vindman (D-VA-07), Don Beyer (D-VA-08), Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA-10), and James Walkinshaw (D-VA-11).

Photos must be submitted by Friday, June 12, 2026, to be considered. Click here to submit.

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