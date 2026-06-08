Matoaca's Kaylee Hodges wins Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year again

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Matoaca pitcher Kaylee Hodges was officially named the Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, the organization announced.

The Tennessee commit led the Warriors to the Region 5C Championship with a 1-0 win over Midlothian. In the circle, Hodges holds a 15-1 record with a 0.00 ERA, 246 strikeouts, 14 hits allowed and 10 walks in 100 innings, including four perfect games. At the plate, she is hitting .563 with 8 home runs and 25 RBIs.

Hodges is the second pitcher from the Richmond area to receive the Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year award since 2021.

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