Matoaca High School junior Kaylee Hodges named Virginia Gatorade Softball Player of the Year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Matoaca High School junior Kaylee Hodges is celebrating a major achievement after being named the new Virginia Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.

The 11th grader excels not only on the diamond but in the classroom. Her coach says her work ethic is second to none, and she is a great leader who serves as a role model for young kids.

Hodges gives back to the community by coaching younger travel and recreation league players. She says the award validates her long nights of studying and practicing.

"Being the Virginia Gatorade Softball Player of the Year means a lot, because it truly shows my hard work and dedication over the years. It makes me feel recognized amongst my peers. It makes me feel like I've done great, not only as an athlete, but in the classroom," Hodges said.

Hodges plans to continue her softball career in college. Her coach says he looks forward to watching her play at the next level.

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