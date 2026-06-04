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Call about runaway white horse leads officers to 'very determined' donkey in Virginia

Officers offered apples and celery to coax Willy home, but the determined donkey was not interested in cooperating. He has since been safely returned to his owners.
Officers offered apples and celery to coax Willy home, but the determined donkey was not interested in cooperating. He has since been safely returned to his owners.
Call about runaway white horse leads officers to 'very determined' donkey in Virginia
Posted

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A donkey named Willy led police on an unexpected chase Monday in James City County.

Officers were initially dispatched after neighbors reported a white horse on the loose. When they arrived, they found Willy — a "very determined" male donkey with no interest in going home quietly.

Officers attempted to coax Willy into cooperating by offering apples and celery provided by a helpful neighbor. The donkey was not impressed.

Willy was eventually safely returned to his home on Diascund Road. Officers said they made a new friend in the process.

According to his owners, Willy has a habit of sneaking out to explore the neighborhood.

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