Call about runaway white horse leads officers to 'very determined' donkey in Virginia

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A donkey named Willy led police on an unexpected chase Monday in James City County.
Officers were initially dispatched after neighbors reported a white horse on the loose. When they arrived, they found Willy — a "very determined" male donkey with no interest in going home quietly.
Officers attempted to coax Willy into cooperating by offering apples and celery provided by a helpful neighbor. The donkey was not impressed.
Willy was eventually safely returned to his home on Diascund Road. Officers said they made a new friend in the process.
According to his owners, Willy has a habit of sneaking out to explore the neighborhood.
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