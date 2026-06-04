Call about runaway white horse leads officers to 'very determined' donkey in Virginia

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A donkey named Willy led police on an unexpected chase Monday in James City County.

Officers were initially dispatched after neighbors reported a white horse on the loose. When they arrived, they found Willy — a "very determined" male donkey with no interest in going home quietly.

Officers attempted to coax Willy into cooperating by offering apples and celery provided by a helpful neighbor. The donkey was not impressed.

Willy was eventually safely returned to his home on Diascund Road. Officers said they made a new friend in the process.

According to his owners, Willy has a habit of sneaking out to explore the neighborhood.