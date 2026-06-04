Richmond native Russell Wilson retiring from NFL, joining team at CBS Sports

NEW YORK — Russell Wilson, a former Collegiate School standout and Super Bowl-winning quarterback, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday night.

Wilson is stepping off the field to become an analyst on CBS' Sunday NFL pregame show.

Wilson played 14 seasons after being taken by Seattle in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft out of N.C. State. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks, leading them to their first Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season. He was traded to Denver after the 2021 season and spent two rocky years with the Broncos before playing one season in Pittsburgh and another for the New York Giants.

The 10-time Pro Bowler posted a video to his social media channels with the announcement. He thanked his former teammates, family and the many coaches who believed in him, with a special shout out to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“Thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5-11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL,” Wilson said.

Wilson is the shortest starting quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl.

While he's best known for his success in Seattle, Wilson also made it a point to give back during his career, spending time with children in hospitals in the multiple cities where he played. Wilson was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year, the NFL's most prestigious honor, in 2020.

Wilson had considered returning for a 15th season, telling the New York Post in May that he was mulling an offer to join the New York Jets and back up Geno Smith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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