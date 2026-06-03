Girl Scouts offering day camps in Central Virginia for the first time

RICHMOND, Va. — Summer break has begun for most local students, and the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia is giving parents a new option for keeping their children engaged: day camps, offered for the first time ever.

The camps are launching at the organization's new Girl Scout Service Center and include a cooking camp, an art and fashion camp, and a STEM camp.

"We are so excited. We are in our new Girl Scout Service center, and we have our day camps launching for the first time here, and we have our cooking camp, we have our art and fashion camp. We have STEM camp."

In the cooking camp, girls are making parfaits using Girl Scout cookies as the base, assembled with yogurt and fresh fruit.

"The idea is that Girl Scouts prepares girls to be life ready and girls should be able to prepare their own meals. They should be able to prepare their own snacks and healthy snacks."

One camper described what makes Girl Scouts special.

"Well, I think girls can come to Girl Scouts and have like that one big community. No girls are singling each other out because they're too old or they're too young or their race, color, culture, or their background."

You do not have to be a current Girl Scout to attend the day camps. The organization is encouraging scouts to bring friends along for the summer.

The Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth also has two outdoor camp properties, Camp Pamunkey Ridge and Camp Kittamaqund, located in the Northern Neck.

"These camps are so good because they're doing things that they may not be able to do in that school setting every single day. We provide kind of like the guard rails, but we want the girls to just go wild with their imagination."

Organizers say campers can expect hands-on activities that teach life skills and tie back to earning badges.

"We can expect fun like this hands on fun activities that teach life skills but also tie back to badges, and the best part is it's so much fun."

Click here to learn more about camp offerings this summer.

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