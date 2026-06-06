Thousands flock to Ashland Strawberry Faire: 'Always a great experience'

ASHLAND, Va. — Thousands of families, friends and strawberry enthusiasts packed the Ashland Strawberry Faire at Randolph-Macon College Saturday, but an accidental gun discharge briefly cast a shadow over the beloved annual event.

Ashland Police confirmed a man legally carrying a firearm accidentally discharged it at the venue. No one was injured and no charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation.

The accidental discharge did little to dampen the spirit of the faire, which has drawn major crowds to the small town since 1982. More than 300 vendors filled the college campus for the family-friendly event, which raises money for scholarships and nonprofit initiatives in addition to celebrating the strawberry.

Despina Karvounis, a representative of the Ashland Berry Farm, said the faire is about more than just strawberries — it is about community.

"We've always taken a part in the community and I've always loved doing that," Karvounis said. "I think it's mainly about Ashland getting together, though. We've always had these days... Train Day, Strawberry Faire all come together and I think it's great and I think that the Berry Farm is kind of the heart of that."

Karvounis said the energy at this year's event was something special.

For those who missed it, she had a simple message.

"Definitely try and come out next year or at least partake in something going on in Ashland," Karvounis said. "There's always something going on and it's always a great, great experience, a homey town."

First-time attendee Mohamed Nour said the faire showed him what community events are all about.

"I think events like this bring people together," Nour said. "It shows culture, shows diversity and perspective, and a lot of cool stuff is going on, a lot of pop-ups, and I think it's just awesome for the community to get together and vibe."

The Ashland Berry Farm is open Monday through Friday.

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