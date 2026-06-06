Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games bring 1,200-plus 'really excited' athletes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 1,200 athletes from across Virginia competed in Richmond this weekend in the 2026 Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games, the state's largest annual Special Olympics competition.

Athletes competed across multiple venues in the Richmond area over two days in track and field, swimming, softball, tennis and bowling, earning more than 900 gold medals, 500 silver medals and 300 bronze medals.

More than 2,000 volunteers and 230 coaches supported athletes throughout the weekend.

Holly Claytor, Vice President of Development and Communications for Special Olympics Virginia, said the weekend reflected months of preparation by athletes, staff and volunteers.

"Watching more than 1,200 athletes compete across Richmond reminded us why we do this work," Claytor said. "The competition is real, but so is everything that surrounds it."

Special Olympics Virginia 2026 Summer Games kick off in Richmond

The games opened Friday at the University of Richmond's Robins Stadium with a ceremony co-hosted by Special Olympics Virginia athlete Erik Nelson and CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels.

RVA singer-songwriter and "American Idol" finalist Elliott Yamin performed the National Anthem. Athlete Tyler Bernreuther lit the cauldron to open competition, and athlete Hannah Ellenbecker, who delivered the athlete address, was named the 2026 Athlete of the Year.

Saturday's Healthy Athletes program offered free vision, dental and general health and wellness screenings to more than 500 competitors.

Coach Jeffrey Norwood, who was stationed at the track and field venue inside Robin Stadium, said the games give athletes an opportunity that regular organized leagues often cannot.

"They may have a disability that doesn't allow them to compete in regular organized leagues, but this is a venue where no matter what the disability is, this is an opportunity to compete and get that feeling of competition like all athletes should," Norwood said.

Norwood said Saturday's weather was favorable for competition, with temperatures hovering around 85 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Cooling tents and hydration stations were set up around the venue.

Saturday's track and field events included the 5K, the 3,000-meter run, the 100-meter and 200-meter races, and relays. Field events had begun on Friday.

Norwood also encouraged those interested in giving back to consider getting involved.

"This is a great opportunity not only for family members, friends, but for coaches," Norwood said. "It's a great opportunity to start with some of the exceptional athletes, so you build that depth and even that patience that you're gonna need to be a coach or a volunteer."

Several sponsors were on hand to support athletes and their families. Charlotte Terry with Hardee's franchisee

Boddie-Noell Enterprises said the company has sponsored the games for years and returns annually to feed athletes and their families.

"They have fun, different ages, all ages, and it's exciting. They just come out and compete for medals and show their talents, and they're really excited about it," Terry said.

Terry said the event is about more than competition.

"We believe in people, so that's our motto. It's about serving. We're here about serving the people and then enjoying the moment," Terry said.

Megan Day, a mobile dairy classroom instructor with Southland Dairy Farmers, was also on hand with her cow, Penny, offering free ice cream to competitors, families and friends along with milking demonstrations.

"Events like this are crucial for the community. It helps to unify us. It also helps to remind us why we're here," Day said. "I think it's really important as sponsors to be able to actually show up in person and support our athletes and let them know that we are so proud of them," Day said.

Day encouraged those who missed this year's games to make plans for next year.

"I would encourage viewers to come on out next year. This is a great event. I encourage anyone who's watching or listening to support our athletes, support the Olympic Games, and to come on out next year," Day said.

Organizers said the games are a celebration of ability, joy and unity across the Commonwealth.

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