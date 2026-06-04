United Way Women Rise High Tea fundraiser raises over $100,000 for single mothers

RICHMOND, Va. — A sold-out crowd filled the Jepson Alumni Center at the University of Richmond Thursday for the fifth annual United Way Women Rise High Tea fundraiser, raising just over $100,000 for single mothers pursuing higher education.

The Women Rise program helps single mothers overcome one of the biggest barriers to higher education — the cost of childcare.

Toni Shepard, director for United Way's Women Rise, said the program reflects what a community can accomplish when it chooses to invest in determined women.

"Women Rise one of our signature programs is a beautiful example of what can happen when a community chooses to invest in single mothers who are determined to create a different future."

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels served as emcee for the event.

For more information about the scholar program or to make a donation, click here.

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