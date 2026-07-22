Help find Susan Rapp, 73, missing in Chesterfield County since early this morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for an endangered missing woman last seen early Wednesday morning.

Susan W. Rapp, 73, was last seen at approximately 12:15 a.m. on July 22, 2026, in the 2400 block of Hillandale Drive. Rapp suffers from a cognitive disability.

She is described as a white female, about 5'10" tall and weighing 160 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Rapp is known to frequent the Robious corridor, including the Bellgrade Shopping Center.

Anyone with information on Rapp's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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