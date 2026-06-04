Kids rave about Gelati Celesti's 'amazing' Choco-Sloth flavor outside Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia partnered with local ice cream shop Gelati Celesti to draw visitors to its "Survival of the Slowest" exhibit on Thursday, serving free samples of a sloth-themed ice cream flavor outside the museum.

The exhibit, which is open through Sept. 7, explores how being slow, small or sleepy can actually be an advantage in the animal kingdom. It features live animals, including a two-toed sloth, a tenrec, and a variety of reptiles.

Gelati Celesti's Choco-Sloth flavor — chocolate ice cream mixed with Golden Oreo cookies and chocolate sprinkles — was developed through a collaboration.

"Our scientists partnered with their scientists and we came up with a cool flavor that represents the sloth. No sloths were involved in the making of the ice cream," Gelati Celesti's Lauren Ransom said.

Ransom said the flavor has been a hit, with some customers describing it as reverse cookies and cream.

Bexley Brown and Maren Ahern, two young visitors who tried the free samples outside the museum, described the flavor as "amazing" and "so good."

The girls said the exhibit itself was just as impressive as the treat. They learned about sloths' diets, sleeping habits — up to 18 to 20 hours a day — and their distinctive claws. They also got to see a two-toed sloth up close.

"The sloth is really cute," Ahern said.

Both said they would encourage other kids to visit.

"There's so many cool exhibits, and there's a lot of fun stuff to do," Brown said.

"If you're struggling in school, especially science, come here," Ahern said. "It would help to see and you can see stuff in a different way."

The partnership also comes with perks for customers. Visitors who bring a Gelati Celesti receipt to the museum receive a 10% discount on admission, and those who bring a museum receipt to Gelati Celesti get a free cone upgrade.

It is not the first time the two have teamed up. Ransom said the partnership spans several years, with previous collaborations tied to a dinosaur exhibit and a Lego exhibit, each featuring a custom flavor developed with the scientists behind each show.

"Help ice cream lovers appreciate science, help science lovers appreciate ice cream," Ransom said.

Choco-Sloth is available now at all Gelati Celesti locations across the metro area. Ransom encouraged customers to check the shop's social media for the most current availability dates.

The Science Museum of Virginia is open Saturday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.