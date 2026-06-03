Richmond nonprofit gets record donation of nearly 200K period products

RICHMOND, Va. — A local nonprofit fighting period poverty received a donation of 197,168 period products from U by Kotex Tuesday.

Sylvia's Sisters said this is the largest single product donation in its history.

"We have a waiting list of almost 17,000 girls, so we are going to be able to take some of those girls off of our waiting list, which is an amazing feeling," said Brittany Averette, the organization's executive director.

Sylvia's Sisters will distribute the donation to more than 100 community partners, including health clinics, women's shelters, youth centers, recovery programs, and schools, in the coming months. The donation is expected to serve up to 8,000 people across Central Virginia.

According to the organization, 83% of local schools that received period products in the 2023-24 school year saw a drop in chronic absenteeism among female students.

The nonprofit's mission is to ensure no one is held back by their period.

Those who want to help can donate products, money, or time by hosting product drives or kit-packing parties. More information is available at sylviassisters.org.

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