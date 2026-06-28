Richmond says goodbye to Chef Mamusu as Africanne on Main closes: 'It's bittersweet'

RICHMOND, Va. — Africanne on Main, Richmond's longtime West African restaurant on West Main Street, served its last customers Saturday as its 72-year-old owner and chef retires to return home to Liberia.

Ida Mamusu opened Africanne on Main in 1995 as the first West African-inspired restaurant in Richmond, starting on West Broad Street before moving to locations on East Main Street and Forest Hill Avenue before settling at its current West Main Street location.

The restaurant became known for its Liberian cuisine, including fried plantain, foo-foo with Egusi soup and Jollof rice.

Mamusu said the time had come to step away.

"I'm 72 years old, and now it's time for me to retire and go home," Mamusu said. "I know it's bittersweet, but when it's time, it's time."

She said the connection she built with Richmond runs deep.

"It's a love that's been brewing for decades, that's why it's so hard to let go," Mamusu said.

Patrons lined up Saturday to get one last taste of Mamusu's cooking and to pay their respects to a chef who became a fixture in the community.

Rita Ricks, who came out to support Africanne on Main's final day, said Mamusu's food has never wavered.

"Literally, her food has tasted the same for 40 years," Ricks said.

Richmond says goodbye to Chef Mamusu and Africanne on Main

Moses Johnson, who has been a regular for 15 years, said the experience has always been about more than the food, but that Mamusu's cornbread "is a must."

Tonya Pruett said she felt compelled to be there for the final day.

"There is no other place that I would want to be," Pruett said. "We had to come to feed our stomachs on this amazing food for the last time, but also to celebrate what she's been to Richmond."

Clarence Bay said the quality of the food speaks for itself.

"The fish is good, the yams are good, the desserts are good. People love her food, and there is love in the food," Bay said.

Darrah Merry said Mamusu's impact on the community goes back generations.

"She literally fed me as a kid. I've followed her my entire life," Merry said. "She feeds the entire community. If you've ever had her food, then you know what it's like to be fed by a mother. She will feed you and it's going to be food from the heart."

Ricks said what kept people coming back was as much about Mamusu herself as her cooking.

"That's why people come back because the food is good, but she knows everybody and she's sweet to everybody and we are going to miss her tremendously," Ricks said.

Bay offered a farewell on behalf of the community.

"Thank you, Ida, for doing so much for our community and feeding us with your great cuisine. We're going to miss you, and we love you," Bay said.

Mamusu said she is leaving a piece of herself behind.

"So I'm leaving all of it. I'm leaving my heart with you," Mamusu said. "I'm leaving, but I give you my heart."

Saturday will not be the last opportunity to see Mamusu in action. She said she plans to remain in the Richmond area through the end of the year and will make appearances at the 2nd Street Festival, Folk Fest, Vegan Fest and Kwanzaa before her final retirement.