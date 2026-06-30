Man shot and killed in Richmond home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in killed in a Richmond home late Monday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of South Pine Street, which is near VCU's Monore Park Campus.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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