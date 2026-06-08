Shalom Farms opens doors for fourth annual Richmond open house: 'I've learned so much today'

RICHMOND, Va. — Shalom Farms on Richmond's Northside invited the community to its fourth annual open house to show how healthy foods are grown and dispersed throughout the area.

The free event on Sunday featured farm tours, cooking demonstrations, and food trucks. Guests were also able to connect directly with farmers and organizations working within the food system in Richmond, and pick up fresh produce directly from the farm.

"We are at our annual open house, which is a community event that's free, that we invite partners and neighbors to come experience the farm and see the place and see what we do and interact with all the partners that we work with that are here today," Shalom Farms Executive Director Alistar Harris said.

Harris said the event has grown significantly since it began.

"We've seen a lot more people come and visit and check us out and it's often new people, people we have never met before, people that have never met us," Harris said.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Katie Frazier also attended the open house. Harris said Frazier has been a supporter of the organization's work for a long time. The visit came ahead of Virginia Agriculture Week, which begins next week.

Harris said the goal of the event goes beyond a single day.

"I hope they connect with our work in some way and figure out ways to get involved in it so they could figure out ways to volunteer with us at our farms, volunteer at our mobile markets, become donors or supporters, and just generally be supportive of the food system in the City of Richmond and the larger region," Harris said.

FULL INTERVIEW: What these women learned at Shalom Farms open house

FULL INTERVIEW: What these women learned at Shalom Farms open house

Attendees said the event was both educational and inspiring. Fredrika Thomas, who is starting her own small garden, said vendors shared advice on which plants and vegetables grow well together.

"It's been very informative. I've learned so much today," Thomas said.

Melanie Thomas said the event highlighted just how much the community has to offer.

"I think it's a wonderful thing to be able to come out in your community where you can come and get, you know, the fresh fruits and vegetables that you need, that people would actually just take the time to do something like this of to give back to their neighbors," Melanie Thomas said.

She said the affordability of fresh produce at the farm stood out.

"You cannot get cabbage for $1.50 in the grocery store — and just to be fresh, right out of the garden, you can't get that from a grocery store," Melanie Thomas said.

Shalom Farms works to reduce food insecurity in Richmond and the surrounding region through several programs, including mobile markets that bring fresh produce directly into communities, a pantry distribution program that donates fresh produce to food pantries, and a produce prescription program for patients managing diabetes and other chronic diseases. The organization also operates a farm site in Powhatan County and partners with Richmond Public Schools.

Those interested in getting involved can volunteer at the farms or mobile markets, make donations, or learn more at shalomfarms.org.

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