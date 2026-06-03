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New veteran-owned business The Donut Scoop to open next week in Chesterfield County

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WTVR courtesy of The Donut Scoop
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Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A new donut shop will open its doors in Chesterfield County next week.

The Donut Scoop, located in the Courthouse Commons shopping center off of Ironbridge Road, is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 8.

The family-operated and veteran-owned shop will serve donuts, bagels, ice cream and coffee.

"We are excited to bring fresh donuts, Hershey’s ice cream, and simple comfort food to Chesterfield, and to create a place where families, kids, and first responders feel right at home," the owners said in a statement to CBS 6.

The Donut Scoop is located at 6937 Commons Plaza in Chesterfield.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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