Inspectors found faulty Fox alarm panel 6 months before Richmond school fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- When the Richmond Fire Prevention Division inspected William Fox Elementary School on August 24, 2021, inspectors found the alarm panel in "trouble" mode and told the Richmond Public School System the problem needed to be fixed by September 30, 2021, according to a notice of violation the CBS 6 Problems Solvers obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Firefighters would find the alarm system in "trouble" condition once again when they arrived at the school six months later for a fire call just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022.

When firefighters responded based on a call from a passerby, they had trouble understanding what the panel indicated.

They inspected the school inside for about 12 minutes and then left. Twenty-six minutes later they returned to find a burning school.

Amy Vu, the spokesperson for the Richmond Fire Department said "trouble condition is essentially just an issue with the monitoring device (usually a detector). So examples are a malfunction or an animal that may have chewed through the wiring."

Richmond Public Schools has said the alarm panel at Fox was never reprogrammed with the 804 area code, so when a smoke detector went off in the school, the alarm company, Johnson Controls, never got the message.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers have asked Richmond Public Schools and the Richmond Fire Department if the alarm panel was ever fixed following the August inspection. This story will be updated when those answers are received.

