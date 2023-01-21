Watch Now
Renderings show new Fox Elementary School; construction timeline unclear

Fox Elementary fire drone 01.png
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 21, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — New renderings show William Fox Elementary School nearly a year after the historic school in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood was destroyed by fire.

William Fox Elementary School

Richmond Public Schools officials provided an update on the renovation process, including a site plan and a rendering showing what the new school would look like from Hanover Avenue, during a school board meeting on Jan. 17.

In the renderings, the existing playground space will stay but the modular classrooms have been removed.

William Fox Elementary School

The contractor in charge of the project is expected to review final pricing from vendors on fixing the roof and make selections by Monday, officials said.

The next steps in the project include installing a new roof and detailing space design with Fox Elementary staffers.

SPECIAL IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: 'Catastrophic' fire destroys historic Richmond school

William Fox Elementary School

The school system also gave an in-depth look at what is going into the process, including not only replacing the building, but also things like a new heating and cooling system. There are also new electrical and plumbing systems, replacing kitchen equipment and securing new technology systems for classrooms.

Since fire destroyed the beloved 110-year-old school on Feb. 11, 2022, Fox students and teachers have moved to the once-shuttered Clark Springs Elementary School. That is where they will stay until renovations at Fox are complete.

Two school board members said the timeline for the work remains unclear.

