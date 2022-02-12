Fox Elementary School in Richmond was damaged by fire.WTVR
Fox Elementary School in Richmond was damaged by fire.WTVR
Fire damaged Fox Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.WTVR
Fire damaged Fox Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.WTVR
Fire damaged Fox Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.WTVR
Fire damaged Fox Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR
Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" in a fire late Friday, Feb. 12, 2022.WTVR