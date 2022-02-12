RICHMOND, Va. -- Fox Elementary School suffered "catastrophic damage" when a fire ripped through the school in Richmond's District on Friday night.

Richmond Fire crews were called to the school, along the 2300 Hanover Avenue, at about 10:35 p.m.

WTVR Fox Elementary School suffers 'catastrophic damage' in Richmond fire

"Once on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the top floor above the main entrance. The fire was quickly spreading across the top of the structure," Richmond Fire spokesperson Amy Vu wrote in an email."At approximately 11:09 p.m., parts of the roof began to collapse, so all crews were evacuated from the interior."

The fire was marked under control at about 2:44 a.m.

"Crews will be on scene through the morning to monitor hotspots," Vu said. "No injuries have been reported."

In an email to parents, Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamaras asked the community to pray for Fox Elementary families, students, and staff.

"As you can surely imagine, the Fox community is reeling this morning," his email read. "We are working with Principal Jacobs on a continuity of learning plan for Fox students, and will have more details on this tomorrow for families and staff."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.