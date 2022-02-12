Watch
Firefighters fighting 3-alarm fire at William Fox Elementary in Richmond

The school is located in the 2300 block of Hanover Avenue in Richmond.
Roof at William Fox Elementary school on fire
Posted at 11:17 PM, Feb 11, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- William Fox Elementary School in Richmond is consumed in flames on Friday night, according to responding firefighters.

The first reports about the 3-alarm fire at the school came in around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The school is located in the 2300 block of Hanover Avenue in the Fan District in Richmond and is 110 years old.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras shared the following tweet on Friday night:

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

