Firefighters fighting 3-alarm fire at William Fox Elementary in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- William Fox Elementary School in Richmond is consumed in flames on Friday night, according to responding firefighters.

The first reports about the 3-alarm fire at the school came in around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The school is located in the 2300 block of Hanover Avenue in the Fan District in Richmond and is 110 years old.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras shared the following tweet on Friday night:

I’m heartbroken to share that Fox ES is on fire. I’m on site with Principal Jacobs. RFD is doing their very best to contain it. I’ll share more information once I have it. Please keep the Fox community in your prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/h4i2RJ14hT — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) February 12, 2022

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.